Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Inovalon in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Inovalon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

INOV stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,996 shares of company stock worth $2,941,859 in the last 90 days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

