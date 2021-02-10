Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director Sells $2,639,000.00 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.