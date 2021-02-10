Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $211.99. 377,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,742. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

