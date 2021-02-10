Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $211.99. 377,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,742. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

