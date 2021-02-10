Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $217.49. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

