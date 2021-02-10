Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $37.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $116.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.35 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.