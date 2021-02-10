Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $37.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $116.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.35 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

