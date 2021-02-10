InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (IN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.30) per share for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

IN stock opened at C$6.28 on Wednesday. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

