ING Groep (ING) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (NYSE: ING):

2/3/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

2/2/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/28/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/21/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/14/2021 – ING Groep had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/11/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/7/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

1/5/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2020 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.