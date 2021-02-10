Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 9,650 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00.
Nicholas Walden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00.
NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,007. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
