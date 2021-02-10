Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden Sells 9,650 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00.

Nicholas Walden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,007. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Infinera by 9.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,894,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

