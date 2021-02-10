India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $92.10

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.10, but opened at $95.00. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 100,655 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.06.

In other India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) news, insider Patrick Firth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

