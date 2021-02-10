Independent Bank Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

IBCP opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $449.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 97.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

