Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.