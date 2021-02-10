Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

