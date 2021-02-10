Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.95

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 13863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,132.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $2,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,481,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $37,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,508,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,757 shares in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.