ImmunoGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,172 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.