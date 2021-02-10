ImmunoGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,172 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
