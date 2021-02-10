ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.15

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 32643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.65.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 272,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

