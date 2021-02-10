iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.23–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.59 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to -1.26–1.26 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,849. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $109.03 million for the quarter.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

