Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $453.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.