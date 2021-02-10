Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,797. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.