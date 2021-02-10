Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,718 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

