IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of IDT worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 394.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $146,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

