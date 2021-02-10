IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $100,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

