IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $178.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IEX. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $197.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80. IDEX has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

