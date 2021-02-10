IDEX Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

NYSE:IEX opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

