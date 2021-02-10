ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICL opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.65.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

