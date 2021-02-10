IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of IAA opened at $64.41 on Monday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IAA by 572.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in IAA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $217,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

