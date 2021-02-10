I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.01 and last traded at $53.21. 1,351,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 297,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.84.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $8,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 6,951.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 144,871 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.