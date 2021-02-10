HyperQuant (HQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,222.71

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $19,222.71 and $2,844.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.