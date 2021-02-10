Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One Limited (H.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.58.

TSE:H opened at C$28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

