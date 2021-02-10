Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $382.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.