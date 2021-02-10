HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in HP by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after buying an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8,450.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,416 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock remained flat at $$27.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 145,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,130. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.