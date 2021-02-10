Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

