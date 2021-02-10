Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.