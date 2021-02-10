Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) Shares Gap Down to $57.00

Shares of Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $54.50. Hornby PLC (HRN.L) shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 35,145 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.36 million and a PE ratio of -142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.82.

About Hornby PLC (HRN.L) (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

