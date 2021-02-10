Horizen (ZEN) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $41.70 or 0.00092821 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $448.20 million and $57.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00254378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00030942 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,748,562 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

