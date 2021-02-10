Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hologic by 3,755.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 71.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 706,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,982,000 after purchasing an additional 295,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

