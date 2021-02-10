HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of CorMedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CorMedix by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of CRMD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 18,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,372. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $452.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

