HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 50,451 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,451 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.