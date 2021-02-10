HGI Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,707. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.