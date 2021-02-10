HGI Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HGI Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,299 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.97. 14,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

