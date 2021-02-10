HEXO (HEXO) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HEXO to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HEXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63 HEXO Competitors 155 385 405 10 2.28

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 86.02%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential downside of 19.16%. Given HEXO’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% HEXO Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million -$406.37 million -9.93 HEXO Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -17.60

HEXO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HEXO rivals beat HEXO on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

