Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$18.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins raised Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

HRX stock opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$583.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.96. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$21.28.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.