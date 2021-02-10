Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.67.

TSE HRX opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.96.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

