Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $567.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

