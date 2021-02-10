Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,910. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

