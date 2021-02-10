Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,648,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.