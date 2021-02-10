Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 109,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,061. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.