Helium Price Tops $3.87 on Top Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Helium has a market capitalization of $268.76 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium token can now be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00008472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.02 or 0.00444014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.05 or 0.02469306 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00059368 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,382,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

