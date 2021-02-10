HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,674. HEICO has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

