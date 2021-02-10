Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

PEAK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 3,736,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,067. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

