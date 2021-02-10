Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 36,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,408. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

